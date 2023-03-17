Daily brief: Akhilesh meets Mamata, discusses alliance for 2024 elections; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Akhilesh Yadav met Mamata Banerjee on Friday in Kolkata.

'Front, alliance whatever you call': Akhilesh meets Mamata; ‘Cong not big boss’

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata and set the ball rolling as far as an opposition alliance is concerned ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Read more

Rani Mukerji’s film doesn’t depict our family values, says Norway Embassy

The Embassy of Norway on Friday, clarifying its stance on the Rani Mukherjee starrer film – ‘Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway’ based on the decade-old Abhigyan-Aishwarya custody battle case, noted the film was fictional and maintained that the case was “resolved a decade ago in cooperation with Indian authorities and with the agreement of all parties involved”. Read more

Watch: Shami left speechless after Gill sitter denies India pacer 2 in 2; Shubman redeems himself two overs later

It happened in the 30th over of the match when Shami dished out a length ball outside off and got to move it away from the batter. Marcus Stoinis poked at it and got the thick outside edge. Read more

When Sunny Leone says, ‘cute jumper,’ she means this...

Sunny Leone is always up for something sartorial when it comes to fashion. From casual ensembles to decking up as a dapper model in a hoodie, to showing us how to embrace the festive side in stunning sequined ethnic ensembles, Sunny can do it all. Read more

Ranbir Kapoor says he has no ego, is first to say sorry to Alia: 'When a couple fights sometimes...'

Ranbir Kapoor was the first guest in the fourth season of cousin Kareena Kapoor's show, What Women Want, on YouTube. In the show, Ranbir talks about a bunch of topics confidently, from marrying Alia Bhatt to welcoming their daughter Raha Kapoor. Read more

