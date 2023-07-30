Daily brief: Anju who went to Pakistan, says nikah news rumour, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Anju who married Pakistani FB friend dials her father, says nikah news rumour
Anju, a 34-year-old Indian mother of two, who reportedly tied the knot with her 29-year-old Pakistani Facebook friend Nasrullah, called her marriage news "rumors" during a video call with his father, Gaya Prasad Thomas. Read more
Twitter handle apologises for ‘defaming’ Phule: 'Don't deserve to be lynched'
Amid a major controversy over Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis's statement in Assembly that those who defame Savitribhai Phule 'should be hanged', a Twitter account which was accused of defaming Phule apologised and prayed for clemency. Read more
OceanGate co-founder envisions sending 1,000 humans to a ‘floating colony’ on Venus by 2050
OceanGate Expeditions co-founder Guillermo Söhnlein announced his aspiration to send 1,000 humans to Venus, often referred to as Earth's sister planet, by the year 2050. Read more
'Despite money and power, we celebrate mediocrity': Venkatesh Prasad launches all-out attack on 'ordinary' Team
Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has launched a scathing attack on Team India after the Rohit Sharma-less side was outplayed by the West Indies in the second One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series on Saturday. Read more
Celina Jaitly escalates the case against Pakistani journalist who claimed she slept with Fardeen Khan and Feroz Khan
Celina Jaitly, who had responded to a Twitter user accusing her of "sleeping" with actor Fardeen Khan and his father, Feroz Khan, has now revealed that the Ministry for External Affairs has raised the issue with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and sought “an immediate investigation and action.” Read more
