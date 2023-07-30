'Despite money and power, we celebrate mediocrity': Venkatesh Prasad launches all-out attack on 'ordinary' Team India

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has launched a scathing attack on Team India after the Rohit Sharma-less side was outplayed by the West Indies in the second One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series on Saturday. Former world champions India are touring the Caribbean after suffering a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Pat Cummins' Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final last month. On Saturday, visitors Team India suffered their first defeat against the West Indies since December 2019 in the second ODI of the bilateral series. Venkatesh Prasad also shared his views about India's 'underperformance' in ICC events (AP-Venkatesh Prasad Instagram)

Before losing to Australia in the ICC WTC, the Men In Blue were upstaged by England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup last year. Under the leadership of head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit, India have so far failed to end its trophy drought in ICC events. A day after India's stunning defeat to the West Indies in the 2nd ODI, ex-cricketer Prasad claimed that Team India has been an ordinary side, especially in the limited-overs formats.

'Neither are we an exciting team like England nor brutal like how the Aussies'

"Test cricket aside, India has been very ordinary in the other two formats for quite sometime now. Lost odi series against ban, SA and Aus. Poor in the last two T20 World Cups. Neither are we an exciting team like England nor brutal like how the Aussies used to be," Prasad said. "Despite the money and power, we have become used to celebrating mediocrity and are far from how champion sides are. Every team plays to win and so does India but their approach and attitude is also a factor for underperformance over a period of time," he added.

India had opted to rest skipper Rohit Sharma and ex-captain Virat Kohli in the 2nd ODI against the West Indies after winning the series opener by five wickets at Barbados. Missing the services of batting stalwarts Kohli and Rohit, Hardik Pandya-led Team India managed to score 181 in 40.5 overs. The West Indies wrapped up the contest in 36.4 overs as India lost the 2nd ODI by six wickets at Kensington Oval. Team India will meet the hosts in the ODI series decider at Brian Lara Stadium on Tuesday. Defending India's decision to rest Rohit and Kohli in the series decider, head coach Rahul Dravid said that the former world champions will have to try out fringe players in the build-up to the 2023 World Cup. Before hosting the ODI World Cup in October and November, India will meet arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup.

