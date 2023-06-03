Daily brief: Aviation ministry's advisory to airlines after Odisha train crash, and all the latest news

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Jun 03, 2023 09:00 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Aviation ministry's advisory to airlines on ‘surge in fares’ after train crash in Odisha

The civil aviation ministry has asked airlines to take action in case of an abnormal surge in airfares to and from Bhubaneswar in view of the three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore on Friday evening. The ministry also advised airlines not to levy penal charges for cancellation and rescheduling of air tickets. Read more

David Warner stuns by announcing Test retirement date ahead of WTC final vs India

Australia opener David Warner has dropped a retirement bombshell just four days before the start of the much-anticipated World Test Championship Final at The Oval against India. Warner on Saturday revealed that he has decided to end his long and illustrious Test career with plans to bid adieu to the format at the end of the upcoming Australian summer. Read more

Anurag Kashyap pens heartfelt note on completing three decades in Mumbai: ‘Have been figuring ever since’

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most well-known directors working in Bollywood today. The director shared a throwback on his Instagram on Saturday to mark a special day in his life when he had first arrived in Bombay. He recounted that it was in June 3, 1993 when he had landed in Dadar station and life took a turn from there forever. Read more

Sara Ali Khan, in salwar suit, is an ethnic fashion lover's dream

Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Also starring Vicky Kaushal, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the story of a young couple who suddenly decide to get a divorce, and then it leads to a comedy of errors. Sara Ali Khan is currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. Read more

What is ‘12-3-30’ workout for weight loss?

‘12-3-30’ is a treadmill workout routine that promotes weight loss. Read more

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
odisha airlines aviation ministry sara ali khan David Warner anurag kashyap
