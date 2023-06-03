Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Also starring Vicky Kaushal, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the story of a young couple who suddenly decide to get a divorce, and then it leads to a comedy of errors. Sara Ali Khan is currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. Vicky and Sara have been promoting their film for the last few weeks. Sara, however, is now busy celebrating her film and the love that it is getting from the audience and critics alike. The actor shared a set of pictures of herself dancing in a garden of sorts in a stunning ethnic ensemble as she embraced the happiness of her film doing well at the theatres. Sara Ali Khan, in salwar suit, is an ethnic fashion lover's dream(Instagram/@saraalikhan95)

Sara, for the celebration, picked a white satin anarkali suit and looked ethereal in it. The actor decked up in a white salwar featuring a sweetheart neckline, quarter sleeves with frill patterns at the elbows, and the ensemble further cascading to a long and flowy skirt. She further teamed it with a pair of white satin ethnic trousers with white zari details at the ankles. With a white georgette dupatta with minimal embroidery work in white resham threads, Sara completed her look for the day. "Mood after seeing the love Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is getting,” Sara captioned her pictures. Take a look at her ensemble here.

Sara's pictures were soon flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. The best comment came from none other than Sara's co-star Vicky Kaushal. Vicky dropped by in the comments section and commented with Sara's character's name from their film - "Somya," and added a white heart emoticon. Sara further accessorised her look for the day in silver oxidised jhumkas and white juttis with embellishments. The actor wore her tresses open in wavy curls as she smiled with all her heart for the pictures. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Sara aced the ethnic look to perfection.

