Sara Ali Khan is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. With every snippet, Sara ensures to make her fans drool at her pictures, all the while making them scurry to take notes on how to top the fashion charts like the actor. Sara knows how to keep it chic, minimal and stylish with every ensemble that she decks up in. Sara's fashion mantra is simple – she believes in keeping it comfortable with a touch of her personalised sass. Sara Ali Khan had a Monday of fashion high. Here’s proof(HT photos/Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan sets the summer fashion bar high with her stunning neon co-ord set

Sara, on Monday, had no blues, because she was busy chilling with friends in Bandra in a café. The actor got photographed by paparazzi on her way out of the café as she was spotted in comfortable casuals and a whole lot of cuteness. The actor embraced the summer of Mumbai and showed us how to deck up in comfy casuals for the summer season, all the while ensuring that we keep it super stylish. Sara, for hanging out with friends, picked a white cropped top and a comfy pair of casual joggers, sara’s top came with a round neckline and short sleeves, while her joggers featured contrasting quirky patterns in shades of pink, violet and green. Carrying a takeout bag from the café, Sara made her way to the car as she got photographed. Take a look at her pictures here.

Sara posed for the cameras.(HT photos/Varinder Chawla)

Sara further accessorised her look for the day in white sneakers decorated in multicoloured stripes. The actor patiently posed and smiled for the cameras before making her way to her car. Sara wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she smiled for the pictures with all her heart. In minimal makeup, Sara aced the Monday look to perfection. The actor decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON