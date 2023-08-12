Daily brief: ‘BJP can disqualify me 100 times but…’, Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad & all the latest news

Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad: BJP can disqualify me 50 times, 100 times but…

Rahul Gandhi in his first public meeting in Wayanad after getting back his Lok Sabha membership said Wayanad is his family and the BJP and the RSS do not understand how families work.

Pakistan: Court dismisses Imran Khan's interim bail in seven cases

An Anti-Terrorism Court in Pakistan dismissed interim bails of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in seven cases on Thursday, reported The News International on Saturday.

Want to live longer? Here is the ideal number of daily steps you should aim for

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is a common aspiration, and walking emerges as a crucial part of this, supported by multiple studies. Regular walking is acknowledged for its positive impact on health, mitigating risk factors, and enhancing overall well-being. In an age of wearable technology, the concept of tracking daily steps has gained traction.

Djokovic's brutal Cincinnati Masters draw, Alcaraz eyes Canadian Open revenge; nine Round 1 blockbusters lined up

For the first time since Wimbledon last month, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will be part of the same field as the Western & Southern Open draw was revealed on Friday evening with battle for world No.1 title intensifying as the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, US Open, nears.

