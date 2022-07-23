Daily brief: BJP leader says another name on ED radar in Bengal recruitment case, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘She has 10 flats’: Dilip Ghosh says another person under ED scanner in SSC scam

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Saturday claimed that another person, Monalisa Das, is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the school jobs scam in West Bengal. Read more.

Days after Patna cop remark, RJD leader says: 'PFI outfit is like RSS'| Watch

Days after a Patna police official courted controversy after he compared the outfit - Popular Front Of India (PFI) - with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)- BJP's ideological parent, a leader from the Lalu Yadav-led RJD leader has drawn similar parallels. Read more.

Very clear in his mind that 'I don't want to play anything else': Shastri's bold prediction on India star after 2023 WC

Ben Stokes announced his retirement from ODIs this week after deciding to focus on Test cricket, leading to a huge debate over the existence of the 50-over format. Read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rashmika Mandanna sets street style goals in mustard crop sweatshirt, floral black pants as she travels to Abu Dhabi

Street style inspired by ‘flower power’ never fails to provide a glimpse of the sartorial joy with its varied pops of colours and playful silhouettes and ahead of her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye, South sensation Rashmika Mandanna set street fashion goals in a mustard yellow crop sweatshirt and floral black pants as she travelled to Abu Dhabi for work. Read more.

Suriya is the most versatile leading man in Indian cinema today; Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, and Vikram are proof

The 68th National Film Awards announced on Friday belonged to Soorarai Pottru. Read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON