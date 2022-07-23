Rashmika Mandanna sets street style goals in mustard crop sweatshirt, floral black pants as she travels to Abu Dhabi

Street style inspired by ‘flower power’ never fails to provide a glimpse of the sartorial joy with its varied pops of colours and playful silhouettes and ahead of her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye, South sensation Rashmika Mandanna set street fashion goals in a mustard yellow crop sweatshirt and floral black pants as she travelled to Abu Dhabi for work. Crop tops have been a wardrobe staple this summer and Rashmika is no stranger to them as she laid fresh fashion inspo at Saadiyat Island.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward, effortlessly at the beach. The pictures featured her donning a V-neck mustard yellow sweatshirt that came with full sleeves and a crop top look to ooze oomph.

It was teamed with a pair of high-waist black trousers that sported white floral prints all over and sealed the comfy quotient. Accessorising her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings and a scrunchie in one hand, Rashmika left her luscious hair open down her back with a white flower tucked behind one ear.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Rashmika amplified the glam quotient by opting for a dewy makeup look. Striking happy poses for the camera, Rashmika captioned the pictures, “Love it when I travel and love it more when and if it’s for work!! (sic).”

Designed to flatter different body types, crop tops are all the rage in womenswear fashion. Allowing women of all ages to flaunt their mid-riff and amp up the sensual appeal, nothing screams 'summer' quite like crop tops.

On the other hand, the Covid-19 lockdowns have cemented a distaste for perfection which then gave a permanent place to street fashion because it is relatable and resonated with how real people got dressed in the midst of a pandemic. Instead of donning one designer in entirety, the magic of street style is in layering different designers, colours, silhouettes and eras together.