Daily brief: Centre cautions advertisers against misleading ads, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre warns broadcasters, advertisers against misleading and surrogate ads

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Centre on Wednesday directed associations of advertisers and broadcasters to ensure strict compliance with guidelines to prevent misleading advertisements and endorsements, especially the provisions pertaining to surrogate advertisements. Read more

BJP leaders meet family of Dumka girl killed by stalker, aim at Hemant Soren

A team of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders met the family of the 16-year-old girl in Dumka who died on Sunday of burn injuries sustained when she was set on fire by a stalker and launched a sharp attack on Jharkhand’s ruling coalition led by chief minister Hemant Soren. Read more

India is anchor of regional security, says Sri Lanka’s envoy Milinda Moragoda

India is the anchor of regional security and Colombo and New Delhi need to develop a framework to deal with issues such as a Chinese research vessel’s recent visit to Hambantota, Sri Lankan high commissioner Milinda Moragoda has said. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KGF-inspired gun-toting Ganpati idol for Ganesh Chaturthi divides Twitter: 'But why a criminal'

This year, the flavour of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival is idols inspired by popular movies from the past 12 months. First, fan clubs shared pictures of Ganpati idols inspired by Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s looks in RRR. Then came a Pushpa-inspired Lord Ganesha idol that imitated Allu Arjun’s signature style from the film. Now, a picture has surfaced showing a Ganpati idol imitating Yash’s Rocky from the hit Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2. Read more

World Coconut Day special recipe: Drool over this Chocolate Coconut Chia Pudding

We are always game for super easy and healthy recipes that come packed with health benefits and serve as an energy-rich drink that can be consumed daily, especially on a mundane Wednesday that reeks of mid-week blues. Looking for the perfect way to brush aside mid-week blues? Embrace those chill summertime vibes by sipping a fruity drink by the pool or whipping up Chocolate Coconut Chia Pudding in early celebration of World Coconut Day. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'I wouldn't agree...': Gambhir unhappy with Pant replacing Pandya in India XI vs Hong Kong, names 'like-for-like' pick

With Rishabh Pant replacing Hardik Pandya in Team India's playing XI for their Asia Cup 2022 fixture vs Hong Kong in Dubai, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir expressed his unhappiness with the team management's decision. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail