Daily brief: Charges to be framed against Tahir Hussain, 5 others in a Delhi riots case, and all the latest news

Court orders framing of charges against Tahir Hussain, 5 others in a Delhi riots case

A Delhi court on Friday ordered farming of arson, rioting and other charges against six accused, including former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, in connection with a ‘riotous incident’ during the 2020 riots. Read more

‘Kejriwal's dictatorship': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tajinder Bagga's arrest

“This is nothing but dictatorship by Arvind Kejriwal. When a monkey gets a razor in its hand, it acts like a barber. We condemn the misuse of police force," Vijayvargiya said. Read more

IPL 2022: Rohit achieves special milestone for MI with trademark pull-shot six; joins Kohli in unique batting list

The 35-year-old Rohit on Friday produced his trademark pull shot against Gujarat Titans to conjure his first six of the night at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Read more

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash-starrer’s Hindi version earns ₹400 crore; second ‘Hindi film’ ever to do so

The Hindi-dubbed version of the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 has crossed yet another milestone at the box office. On Friday, it became just the second film in Hindi to earn ₹400 crore at the domestic box office. Read more

International No Diet Day: How to lose weight naturally without going on a diet

International No Diet Day 2022: Studies suggest how most of the diets lead to weight loss but the desired effects disappear after a year. A nutritionist on how to lose weight sustainably. Read more

