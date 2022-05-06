‘Kejriwal's dictatorship': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tajinder Bagga's arrest

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday launched an all out attack on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by the Punjab Police.



“This is nothing but dictatorship by Arvind Kejriwal. When a monkey gets a razor in its hand, it acts like a barber. We condemn the misuse of police force," Vijayvargiya said.

An all out political faceoff between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party erupted after the Punjab Police arrested Bagga earlier in the day from his Janakpuri residence in the national capital. The BJP leader was accused of threatening the Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party currently rules Punjab.



After arresting Bagga, the Punjab Police convoy taking the BJP leader to Mohali was stopped in Haryana. Asked why the Punjab Police team was stopped, a Haryana Police official said there was information that Bagga had been "forcibly" picked up from his residence. "We have to verify and crosscheck these things," he said.

The Delhi Police team immediately rushed to Kurukshetra where it was handed the custody of Bagga by the Haryana Police. Bagga had come under fire from the AAP, which is ruling both in Delhi and Punjab, for his tweet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over 'The Kashmir Files' movie.



Political slugfest continues with the BJP workers staging a protest against the Delhi chief minister and the Punjab Police in the national capital. Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva, Vikram Mittal, party spokesperson Praveen Kapoor and many other leaders were present in the protest.



The Aam Aadmi Party launched a counter-attack against the BJP, stating that Bagga's arrest was not a case of vendetta. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the the state police registered a case against Bagga last month after the BJP leader, through his social media posts, "tried to create communal tension and incite violence in the state".



“Because of such statements, the Punjab Police lodged an FIR and now arrested Bagga. His statements were communal in nature. A lot of BJP-linked people were instigating the violence in Patiala,” he said.



(With agencies inputs)

