‘Kejriwal's dictatorship': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tajinder Bagga's arrest
Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday launched an all out attack on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by the Punjab Police.
“This is nothing but dictatorship by Arvind Kejriwal. When a monkey gets a razor in its hand, it acts like a barber. We condemn the misuse of police force," Vijayvargiya said.
An all out political faceoff between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party erupted after the Punjab Police arrested Bagga earlier in the day from his Janakpuri residence in the national capital. The BJP leader was accused of threatening the Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party currently rules Punjab.
After arresting Bagga, the Punjab Police convoy taking the BJP leader to Mohali was stopped in Haryana. Asked why the Punjab Police team was stopped, a Haryana Police official said there was information that Bagga had been "forcibly" picked up from his residence. "We have to verify and crosscheck these things," he said.
The Delhi Police team immediately rushed to Kurukshetra where it was handed the custody of Bagga by the Haryana Police. Bagga had come under fire from the AAP, which is ruling both in Delhi and Punjab, for his tweet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over 'The Kashmir Files' movie.
Political slugfest continues with the BJP workers staging a protest against the Delhi chief minister and the Punjab Police in the national capital. Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva, Vikram Mittal, party spokesperson Praveen Kapoor and many other leaders were present in the protest.
The Aam Aadmi Party launched a counter-attack against the BJP, stating that Bagga's arrest was not a case of vendetta. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the the state police registered a case against Bagga last month after the BJP leader, through his social media posts, "tried to create communal tension and incite violence in the state".
“Because of such statements, the Punjab Police lodged an FIR and now arrested Bagga. His statements were communal in nature. A lot of BJP-linked people were instigating the violence in Patiala,” he said.
(With agencies inputs)
Major fire in Navi Mumbai, people feared trapped
NAVI MUMBAI: A major fire broke out at an industrial unit in Navi Mumbai's Khairane MIDC on Friday afternoon. According to the fire officials at the spot, people are still trapped inside and efforts are being made to evacuate them. The fire call was made to Rabale MIDC Fire station at around 3.17pm. Around six to seven fire tenders are at the spot.
Construction around Vihar Lake violates multiple statutes, alleges PIL
Mumbai The ongoing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation construction work near Vihar Lake, within the precincts of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) eco-sensitive zone (ESZ), is allegedly in violation of multiple environmental statutes, as per a public interest litigation filed in the Bombay high court (HC) by city-based environmentalist and Save Aarey campaigner Amrita Bhattacharjee.
Only 2 organ donations in 5 public hospitals in 3 years
Mumbai In its first step towards increasing organ donation in government hospitals, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research has asked city's leading public hospitals to send their annual death report, along with the number of organ donations that have taken place. According to transplant experts, there is an urgent need to boost and encourage organ donation in such hospitals, as they see more accident cases. In 2021, the city saw 32 organ donors.
Ulhasnagar civic body declares 134 buildings as dangerous
The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation has listed 134 buildings in its vicinity as dangerous this year following a survey in the city. UMC has also introduced a toll-free number – 18002331101 – to address the residents' concerns on dangerous buildings. In May 2021, 13 people died in separate incidents of slab collapses in Ulhasnagar. Following this, the civic body targeted residential buildings that were built of sub-standard sand during 1994-98.
Groups raise slogans outside Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex, removed
Tense scenes were witnessed outside Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex on Friday as members of Muslim and Hindu communities indulged in counter-sloganeering even as a team arrived at the site to carry out a survey and inspection of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal, as ordered by a court last month. The current situation, according to the police, is peaceful. Security forces have been deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incident.
