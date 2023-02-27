Daily brief: Chhattisgarh woman dies fighting wild boar but saves daughter, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The woman fought the boar and was able to kill the animal. (Representative Image)

Chhattisgarh woman dies fighting wild boar, saves 11-year-old daughter

A woman died after fighting off a wild boar and saved her 11-year-old daughter at her field in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, forest officials said on Monday. Read more

Air India chief says liquor cases almost every day but change seen in reporting

Air India CEO & MD Campbell Wilson said the full-service carrier post the Air India-Vistara merger will be known as Air India, which is more recognised outside the country. Read more

'You don't have Hayden, Ponting...': Ganguly's fiery remark after AUS' shambolic showing in BGT set to spice up 3rd Test

Reflecting on Australia's shambolic performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Sourav Ganguly gave a special mention to former Aussie skipper Steve Waugh and backed hosts India to win the four-match series. Read more

Priyanka Chopra shares first look of Citadel character Nadia Sinh, reveals what was her 'biggest challenge'

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared the first look from her upcoming series Citadel which premieres on April 28. She plays an elite spy named Nadia Sinh in the show directed by Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo. Read more

Holi 2023: Many benefits of drinking thandai on Holi; healthy ways to make it

Minus the bhaang, thandai is considered a healthy drink and aids in boosting energy and immunity while also improving digestion. Read more

