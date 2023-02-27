Air India chief says liquor cases almost every day but change seen in reporting

There are liquor-related incidents almost every day but Air India has seen major changes in reporting intoxication cases post reviewing its in-flight alcohol service policy in January, the airline’s chief executive officer and managing director (CEO & MD) Campbell Wilson said on Monday. Air India reviewed its in-flight alcohol service policy in January after an incident involving a ‘drunk’ male passenger allegedly urinating on a woman on board a New York- Delhi flight created a massive uproar. (Representative Image)

The airline had reviewed its alcohol service policy on January 7 after an incident involving a ‘drunk’ male passenger allegedly urinating on a woman on board a New York- Delhi flight on November 26, 2022, created an uproar.

“When we reviewed our onboard liquor policy, we found that our policy was in line with the standards. We, however, educated our crew and have encouraged the practice of reporting cases,” he said while addressing the media virtually.

He said there is some or the other incident regarding liquor almost every day and such incidents are usually happening when a passenger consumes alcohol prior to boarding, like at duty free.

Talking about the Air India-Vistara merger, Wilson said the full-service carrier post the merger will be known as Air India, which is more recognised outside the country.

He, however, added that efforts will be made to retain and celebrate some of the “Vistara heritage in that new manifestation”.

Tata Group on November 29,2022 announced that Vistara will be merged with Air India and AIX Connect, earlier known as AirAsia India, will be merged with Air India Express.

“The intention is to have one full-service airline and one low-cost airline in the group. The full-service airline will be an amalgam of Air India and Vistara,” Wilson said.

“Vistara has a very strong recognition in the Indian market but if you look outside the Indian market, clearly Air India is much more recognised and has a 90-year history... the future full-service carrier will be called Air India but we would like to retain and celebrate some of the Vistara heritage in that new manifestation.”

He also said that the Air India- Vistara merger is in the process of seeking clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The deal, which will make Air India the country’s largest international carrier and second-largest domestic carrier, is expected to be completed by March 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

Currently, Tata group owns a 51% stake in Vistara and the rest is with Singapore Airlines.

Disclosing the airline’s voluntary retirement scheme, Wilson said that 1,500 of their employees opted for it, which is 43% of eligible staff, resulting in crew shortage.

“We are hiring 500 cabin crew every month and have a strong pipeline of personnel. A crew academy is in the works that will train personnel not just for AI but other airlines too,” Wilson added.

