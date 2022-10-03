Daily brief: Congress leader links lumpy virus, rehomed cheetahs to blame Centre; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cong's Nana Patole sees a link between lumpy virus & rehomed cheetahs to blame Centre

Nana Patole, who heads the Congress unit in Maharashtra, has accused the Centre of deliberately causing harm to farmers by bringing cheetahs from an African country, a continent where the lumpy skin disease is said to have originated. Read more

'Operation Lotus failed': Bhagwant Mann govt wins trust vote in Punjab Assembly

The Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Monday won a trust vote in the Assembly by a landslide margin. Read more

Man dies of heart attack at garba event, shocked father passes away hours later

A 35-year-old man died after suffering a heart attack at a garba event in Maharashtra. Hours later, his father who had rushed him to the hospital also passed away in shock. Read more

Jasprit Bumrah officially ruled out of T20 World Cup, BCCI provides update on India pacer's replacement

Jasprit Bumrah has officially been ruled out of the tournament due to his injured back, the BCCI announced via an official statement on Monday. Read more

IAS officer Awanish Sharan shares what success means at different stages of life. Watch

IAS officer Awanish Sharan took to Twitter to share a video with his 4.8 lakh followers that define success at different stages of life. Read more

Pankaj Tripathi made 'national icon' by Election Commission of India, recalls his first experience of voting

Actor Pankaj Tripathi was made the ‘national icon’ of Election Commission of India in an event on Monday afternoon. Read more

Beauty experts on why Vitamin C should be part of our daily skincare routine

Vitamin C or Ascorbic acid is an extremely vital nutrient for ensuring the smooth functioning of the body organs as it has special significance when it comes to boosting immunity but apart from that, it is highly effective for skin health. Read more

