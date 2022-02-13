Daily brief: Congress leader says India has high number of rape cases as women don't wear hijab, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Highest number of rapes in India because…’: Karnataka Congress leader on hijab row

Amid the ongoing hijab controversy in Karnataka, state Congress leader Zameer Ahmed said on Sunday that India records a high number of rape cases because women here don't wear hijab. Read more

BJP MP Arjun Singh’s kin return to TMC; several nominees withdraw from civic polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suffered a blow in Bengal with several of its candidates, including three close relatives of Arjun Singh, the Lok Sabha member from Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas, withdrawing their candidature for the February 27 polls at 108 civic bodies. Read more

Why Mumbai Indians splurged ₹ 8 crore on Jofra Archer despite England pacer's injury: 'He is going to play next year'

The entire time, Mumbai Indians fans were waiting for the franchise to make a move in the IPL 2022 auction. They made some noise on the opening day purchasing Ishan Kishan for ₹15.25 crore but remained quiet otherwise. And on Sunday, Day 2, the reason became apparent why. Read more

Aamir Khan spends weekend with his son Azad Rao Khan, sports dhoti pants-kurta on their day out. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan was on Sunday spotted with his son Azad Rao Khan as they exited a store in Mumbai. In a video, shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Aamir held Azad by the shoulder as they stepped out of the shop. Read more

How sleeping next to a loved one can improve your well-being

This Valentine's Day, don't forget to cuddle and fall asleep next to someone you love - be it your mother, special someone, a friend or your baby, as research says it not only works wonders for your sleep health but also overall well-being. Read more

