Aamir Khan spends weekend with his son Azad Rao Khan, sports dhoti pants-kurta on their day out. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan was on Sunday spotted with his son Azad Rao Khan as they exited a store in Mumbai. In a video, shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Aamir held Azad by the shoulder as they stepped out of the shop.

The paparazzi stationed outside the shop asked him to wait for pictures and Aamir agreed to it. He, however, made sure that Azad was in their car before posing for the camera.

Aamir was seen sporting a brown short kurta, dhoti pants and Kolhapuri sandals. He also had a blue face mask and glasses on. After posing for pic, Aamir thanked the camerapersons and got ready to step in his car. However, the car door couldn't open properly as the footpath blocked it. Aamir was seen struggling to get into the car as the video ended.

Azad is the son of Aamir and his ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao. The duo announced their divorce last year in July after 15 years of marriage. In a joint statement, the couple had said that they will co-parent Azad.

A part of their statement read, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

It added, “We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together.”

Aamir met Kiran for the first met during the shoot of Lagaan (2001). While Aamir essayed the lead role, Kiran was an assistant director on the film. They got married on December 28, 2005. Earlier, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta and they share two children--Ira Khan and Junaid Khan.

Aamir will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha which will release on April 14 this year. Recently his production house released a statement, "Aamir Khan Productions' Laal Singh Chaddha's release date stands as Baisakhi, 14th April 2022, contrary to some misleading stories. We once again would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the journey of making this film. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni. "

The film, which has been delayed multiple times, was initially slated to release on Christmas 2021. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. Along with Aamir, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

