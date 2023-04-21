Daily brief: Congress, NCP have no face to show apart from Uddhav, says Fadnavis; and all the latest news

Congress, NCP have no face to show apart from Uddhav Thackeray: Fadnavis

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in an interview said the arithmetic in Maharashtra is that the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party have no face to show in Maharashtra and they think Uddhav Thackeray is the only face for them. Read more

Atiq’s informer sent Umesh Pal’s pictures, location to shooters: Police

Slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad had informers keeping an eye on the movements of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards who were killed in a broad daylight attack in Prayagraj on February 24. One of the informers, in the guise of a lawyer, was using a high-end cell phone given to him by Atiq to pass on information about the lawyer, informed police officials. Read more

Samyuktha reacts to being called a ‘heroine with golden leg’: ‘It’s time we do away with such tags’

Actor Samyuktha who was recently seen in Dhanush starrer-SIR, feels heroines shouldn’t be given any tags based on the success or failure of their films. In a recent media interaction, Samyuktha reacted when a reporter referred to her as a 'heroine with a golden leg’ as she had three hits in a row. Read more

Ravi Shastri makes big MS Dhoni comparison to assess young Indian captain's IPL show: '...stamp your personality'

The Rajasthan Royals are flying high this year in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the having won four of their first six matches. They have a net run rate of +1.043 and this has helped them stay at the top of the table despite the chasing pack led by Lucknow Super Giants staying on their heels. RR's wins have largely involved them swatting teams aside which has helped them get their net run rate higher than anyone else's. Read more

5 mouth-watering mango pickle or aam ka achaar recipes you must try

Sweet, tangy, delicious, and juicy - it's the season to enjoy the glorious mangoes, one of the highlights of summer season. Not only the fruit tastes heavenly when eaten ripe, the raw ones can be turned into delicious pickles, chutneys and aam panna. Read more

