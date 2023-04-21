5 mouth-watering mango pickle or aam ka achaar recipes you must try

Sweet, tangy, delicious, and juicy - it's the season to enjoy the glorious mangoes, one of the highlights of summer season. Not only the fruit tastes heavenly when eaten ripe, the raw ones can be turned into delicious pickles, chutneys and aam panna. By making Aam ka Achaar, you can make sure to enjoy this fruit long after the summer is over, with your hot parathas, even in winters. Pickles are tricky and one needs to have the right mix of spices, oil and other condiments for the perfect taste. Salt, oil and the process of drying in the sunlight make sure the pickles can be preserved for a long time. (Also read: 5 delicious raw mango chutney recipes to elevate summer meals) By making Aam ka Achaar, you can make sure to enjoy mango long after the summer is over, with your hot parathas, even in winters.(Pinterest)

Harpreet Kaur, Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Panchkula shares 5 amazing mango pickles recipe you can make in summers and enjoy all year long.

1. Sweet mango pickles

INGREDIENTS:

Raw mangoes chopped

¼ cup jaggery powdered

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp turmeric

Salt to taste

½ tsp roast and grind fenugreek seed

1.5 tbsp. oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

¼ tsp hing

¼ ajwain

INSTRUCTIONS

- Wash the mango and chop into bite sized pieces.

- Take a bowl, add in mango salt, sugar and turmeric powder; mix well. Keep it aside for 10 minutes.

- In a pan, dry roast fenugreek seed and red chilies till golden brown.

- Take a blender and add all ingredients. Grind it to semi coarse powder.

- After 10 minutes, mangoes would leave the water.

- Cook it for 10 to 15 minutes on low flame, until sugar is melted and mix well.

- Add red chilli powder, black pepper, and roasted spice.

- Cook it for 10 minutes on medium flame.

- After 10 minutes you can check sugar syrup.

- Turn off the flame and leave it to cool down.

2. Dried mango pickles

INGREDIENTS

3 raw mangoes

2 tsp salt

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp ajwain

2 tbsp fenugreek seeds

2 tbsp fennel seeds

2 tbsp yellow mustard powder

¼ cup mustard oil

INSTRUCTIONS

- Remove the seed from the mango and pulp the mango along with the peel.

- Make thin strips of it and add salt and turmeric powder. Stir till all the mangoes are coated well.

- Tie the pickle in a dry cotton cloth and put it for 7 days. Stir the pickle with a spoon twice every day and mix well.

- After 7 days, the mangoes pieces will become softer. Put the pickle in palate and set it out to dry in the sun.

- When the pickle pieces are dry and ready, it's time to add the masala. Take fennel and fenugreek and grind them to a coarse consistency in the mixer. Now heat the pan and put some mustard oil in it.

- Once it’s hot, cool it just a little. Add the masalas, red chilli and mix well and coat the mixture on all the mango pieces. Your dry mango pickle is ready.

3. Spicy tangy mango pickle

INGREDIENTS

2 raw mangoes

6-7 dry red chilies

½ tsp mustard seed

½ fenugreek seed

2 -3 cloves garlic

Turmeric powder

¼ cup oil

INSTRUCTIONS

- Cut mangoes into small pieces and add a bit of salt. Mix well and transfer to an airtight glass jar. Keep aside for 4 days.

- After 4 days, mango pieces will release water and become moist.

- Grind all the masalas adding a cup of water to it and make a fine paste.

- Add masala paste to the mango pieces and mix well.

- Now take a pan and add some oil, hing and mustard seeds. After it cools you can add tadka to the mango pieces. Your pickle is ready.

4. Grated mango pickle

INGREDIENTS

3 raw mangoes (dipped in water for 10-12 hours and dried)

½ cup mustard oil

¼ tsp hing

3 tbsp. salt

3 tbsp. yellow mustard

2 tbsp fenugreek

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

INSTRUCTIONS

- Peel the mangoes and grate them to prepare lachchas.

- Take a pan and add dry masala and roast till it turns light brown.

- Grind it and add yellow mustard and salt in it; mix well.

- Make a coarse powder of spices.

- Heat the oil in a pan. Keep the gas in mid flame and add methi dana in it. After that add grated mangoes in it. Also add turmeric, powder of spices, red pepper and heeng. Mix all the ingredients.

- Turn off the gas and cover the pan with lid. Cool it for 5 minutes. Grated pickles is ready.

5. Mango kairi pickle

INGREDIENTS

250 gm mango kairi

25 gm ginger (also cut in julienne cut)

25 gm green chilli

2 tbsp. saunf powder

1 tsp kalonji

¾ cup mustard oil

INSTRUCTIONS

- Take a bowl and add all the ingredients.

- Cut the kairi in large julienne cut. Cut ginger similarly and mix them well. Add mustard oil.

- It's ready. No need of sunlight.

