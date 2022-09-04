Daily brief: CPI(M) justifies denying KK Shailaja permission to receive Magsaysay award, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

CPI(M) justifies denying KK Shailaja permission to receive Magsaysay award

The CPI(M) said that former Kerala health minister KK Shailaja should not accept the award instituted in the name of former Philippines president Ramon Magsaysay as he was a staunch anti-Communist. Read more

Cyrus Mistry's death: Who all were travelling with industrialist in fateful car?

Police said besides Mistry, three other persons were there in the fateful car – renowned Mumbai gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pundole, her husband Darius Pundole and Jehangir Pundole, brother of Darius. Read more

Watch: Shastri makes blunder at toss after Babar Azam calls tails, leaves referee confused before start of IND vs PAK

The flip of coin prior to the second Indo-Pak contest also featured a bit of confusion with Ravi Shastri saying Babar has called out heads. But replays suggested that Babar actually said tails at the toss. Read more

Kala Chashma singer Amar Arshi says song going viral hasn't given him any money: 'I knew little about royalty back then

Kala Chashma, the Punjabi pop song, has found a new lease of life in 2022. Over the last few months, the song has gone viral across the world with everyone from Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato to the Indian cricket team making videos on it. Read more

Ford recalls around 1200 Mustang Mach-E SUVs over faulty axle

Ford has announced a recall campaign for the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossovers, owing to an issue that may result in the axle breaking under load. Read more

Tips to overcome fat-shaming and a negative body image

Today we live in an “image-based society” where we constantly look at our own images on Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, WhatsApp, during video calls, on webinars, professional websites and the list is unending with a lot of pressure to look good and body image is everywhere. Read more

