Cyrus Mistry's death: Who all were travelling with industrialist in fateful car?

Updated on Sep 04, 2022 07:00 PM IST

Police said besides Mistry, three other persons were there in the fateful car – renowned Mumbai gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pundole, her husband Darius Pundole and Jehangir Pundole, brother of Darius.

Wrecked remains of a car being dragged by a crane in which former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry died in a crash in Palghar on Sunday. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar

Four people, including former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry, were travelling in the car which met with an accident near Mumbai on Sunday. In the accident, Mistry, who was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, was killed when his car hit a divider in Palghar, about 100 kilometres from Mumbai.

Police said besides Mistry, three other persons were there in the fateful car – renowned Mumbai gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole, her husband Darius Pandole and Jehangir Pandole, brother of Darius.

They had visited the Iranshah Atash Behram at Udvada in the morning. Dr Pandole is believed to have been behind the wheel. Jehangir also died in the accident that took place on a bridge on the Surya river.

Dr Pandole and Darius are undergoing treatment at a hospital at Vapi where they are reported to be out of danger. Darius is the MD and CEO of Financial Private Equity. The car was registered in the name of JM Financial.

Palghar Police sources said prima facie it looks like the car driver lost control. Mistry's mortal remains are at a government hospital in Kasa. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) is being filed by the police.

“The accident took place around 3.15pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident,” PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

Mistry was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the $300-billion salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, in a boardroom coup in 2016, sparking a long-drawn-out legal tussle on which India's top court eventually ruled in Tata Group's favour.

