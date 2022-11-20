Daily brief: Delhi Police say Aaftab planned disposal of Shraddha's body in detail, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Aaftab killed Shraddha in heat of moment, but planned disposal in detail: Police

Just three days after they moved into a rented flat in Chhatarpur Pahadi in south Delhi, after a month-long vacation to repair their strained relationship, 28-year-old Aaftab Amin Poonawala and his girlfriend Shraddha Vikas Walkar, 27, had a heated argument, said police officers aware of the matter. Poonawala, they said, suspected that Shraddha was involved with another man. Read more.

‘Why is self-respecting CM silent?’: Sanjay Raut jabs Shinde over Maharashtra guv's 'old idol' remark on Shivaji

Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday took a jibe at Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde for his silence over Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's “old idol” remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Read more.

All about what is plant-based diet, why it's better for your health, environment

Veganism is not a trend but rather a lifestyle choice that many people are adopting for better health and animal welfare. Read more.

'Some of those shots...': Kane Williamson's epic reaction to Suryakumar's 'out of this world' knock in 2nd T20I vs NZ

Kane Williamson had nothing but absolute praise for Suryakumar Yadav after the premier batter played a match-winning knock to help India upstage New Zealand in the 2nd T20I on Sunday. Read more.

WhatsApp working on lock screen feature to add extra security for desktop users: Report

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on an optional lock feature for its desktop users. Read more.

Saif Ali Khan says actors' pricing is 'insane': We pay people astronomically and the returns have been not good

Saif Ali Khan has said it was “extremely disappointing” for him to witness the poor box office performance of his much-anticipated film, Vikram Vedha. Read more.

