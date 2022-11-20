Saif Ali Khan says actors' pricing is 'insane': We pay people astronomically and the returns have been not good

Saif Ali Khan has said it was “extremely disappointing” for him to witness the poor box office performance of his much-anticipated film, Vikram Vedha. The actor denied having any idea about why it didn't work in theatres. However, on being asked about the general trend of big films not performing at the ticket counters, he did hint at the “astronomical” amounts being paid to those who star in these films. Also read: Boney Kapoor on why remakes of Vikram Vedha, Jersey didn't work

Vikram Vedha was directed by Pushkar–Gayathri and was the Hindi remake of their own 2017 Tamil film of the same name. It collected ₹78 crore nett at the domestic box office, despite being made on a budget of over ₹100 crore.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Saif said Vikram Vedha was appreciated by many, and with him and Hrithik Roshan in the lead, it was expected to do well but it didn't. "The reason we should be very polite to each other is because nobody has any clue of what works and doesn't work," he said.

On being asked about the majority of Bollywood films not performing at the box office, Saif said, “I have no idea but something is happening. People will continue to make movies. Prices will keep fluctuating because our pricing, some of it, is insane. We pay people astronomically and the returns have been not good.”

He also said that only 2 percent population actually pays to watch films but if the number is increased to 20 percent, it could make it a wealthy industry. However, he did note that people will have to make money in order to pay for movies.

Saif will now be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush. He plays Lankesh, the antagonist in the film that has Prabhas as Raghava and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. The teaser has however, not been well received by the viewers who have raised questions over the quality of VFX and portrayal of vanar sena and Saif's own look in the film. After the backlash, the film's release was pushed back from January to June with the makers saying t

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON