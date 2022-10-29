Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Boney Kapoor on why remakes of Vikram Vedha, Jersey didn't work: 'They are simply copy-pasted, even titles are same'

Boney Kapoor on why remakes of Vikram Vedha, Jersey didn't work: 'They are simply copy-pasted, even titles are same'

Boney Kapoor has talked about why Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha and Shahid Kapoor's Jersey did not impress the audience.

Both Jersey and Vikram Vedha are remake of South films of the same name.
Boney Kapoor has opened up on why out of so many South films being made in Hindi, only some turn out to be a hit. He listed the reasons why latest releases like Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey didn't turn out to be major successes. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor tells Boney Kapoor 'papa tareef bas karo, odd lagta hai' during Mili's trailer launch

Boney Kapoor is now coming up with the Bollywood remake of Malayalam film Helen. The Hindi film is titled Mili and stars his daughter Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. It is a survival thriller and would hit theatres on November 4.

Commenting on what went wrong with Vikram Vedha and Jersey, Boney told Times of India, “One of the reasons why Hindi remakes of some of the South films aren’t working is because they are simply copy-pasted. Even the titles are kept the same as the original, as in the case of Vikram Vedha and Jersey. Also While remaking South films, one has to add the North Indian nativity to suit the Hindi audience. You have to make a film which will be accepted pan India.”

Vikram Vedha is based on an Indian folktale Vikram aur Betaal, which is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. It revolves around a tough cop who chases a dreaded gangster and the latter helps him peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. It released on September 30 and wrapped up 77.51 crore nett at domestic box office.

Jersey was Gowtam Tinnanuri's Hindi directorial debut and the remake of his 2019 Telugu film of the same name. Shahid Kapoor played the role of a former cricketer who returns to the game for his son's wish. It released in April this year and wrapped up at 19 crore nett at the domestic box office.

