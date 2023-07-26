Daily brief: Deported from Dubai, Lawrence Bishnoi's key aide arrested by NIA; and all the latest news

NIA brings Lawrence Bishnoi’s key associate Vikram Brar from Dubai, arrests him

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has brought a dreaded gangster Vikramjeet Singh alias Vikram Brar, a key aide of notorious jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, from the UAE and arrested him, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday. Read More

British billionaire Joe Lewis surrenders in Manhattan on US insider trading charges

British billionaire Joe Lewis has surrendered to U.S. authorities in Manhattan and is expected to appear in court later on Wednesday to face insider trading charges, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan said. Read More

Gadar 2 trailer: Sunny Deol smashes Pakistanis with a sledgehammer, stares at a handpump. Watch

Tara Singh and Sakina have announced their arrival. On Wednesday, the makers of Gadar 2 dropped the trailer of the long-awaited sequel of Anil Sharma's 2001 blockbuster cross-border action romance. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their memorable characters in the sequel, which also stars Anil's son Utkarsh Sharma. Read More

Signs you may be in a trauma bond relationship

A trauma bond relationship is based on equal amounts of rewards and punishments. It arises from the recurring cycles of abuse, making the victim confused on whether it is healthy for them. Emotional abuse in a relationship can come in various ways – from physical abuse to the subtle disrespects that can affect us hugely. Read More

Dad in Texas smashes windscreen to rescue his baby trapped in car

A heart-stopping video has been making the rounds on social media for the past week. It shows a man rescuing his baby who had accidentally been locked inside a car. According to a report by New York Post, the incident happened in the parking lot of a gas station in Harlingen, Texas, when a father accidentally locked his keys inside the vehicle with his child. Read More

'First thing I have in mind...': Stimac wastes no time as Sports Ministry clears Indian football team for Asian Games

The Indian football fans were greeted with great news on Wednesday evening as Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur gave green signal to both men's and women's teams participation at the Asian Games 2023, which will be held in Hangzhou, China on September-October. Read More

