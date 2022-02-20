Daily brief: France says Macron, Putin agree to work for east Ukraine ceasefire, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

France says Macron, Putin agree to work for east Ukraine ceasefire

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Sunday agreed to work for a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, Macron's office said. Read more

Bihar shows positive growth rate even during pandemic year: Data

Bihar, despite being ranked at the bottom in the Niti Ayog developmental index, has done better than many other big states on the economic front in the pandemic year, having registered a positive growth rate of 2.5% in its gross state domestic product (GSDP) during 2020-21, the period during which the Indian economy shrank by 7.3% under the impact of Covid-19, a senior finance department official said, citing the latest statistics of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI). Read more

Blinken says all signs suggest Russia on the brink of invading Ukraine

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said everything that's happening on the ground in Ukraine, including the announcement of an extension of military exercises by Russia and Belarus, suggest the world is on the brink of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Read more

Michael Vaughan gives a two-word verdict on Rohit Sharma becoming India's new Test captain

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Saturday gave a two-word verdict on Rohit Sharma being named as the new Test captain of the Indian cricket team, replacing Virat Kohli. Read more

Arya Babbar and airline pilot get into heated argument over his joke, actor is called to the cockpit. Watch

Actor Arya Babbar, son of actor Raj Babbar, on Sunday shared a video in which he was asked by the pilot of the airplane he was in to go to the cockpit after he cracked a joke. The video started with Arya greeting his fans as he walked towards the cockpit speaking to his fans. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON