Arya Babbar and airline pilot get into heated argument over his joke, actor is called to the cockpit. Watch

Actor Arya Babbar, son of actor Raj Babbar, on Sunday shared a video in which he was asked by the pilot of the airplane he was in to go to the cockpit after he cracked a joke. The video started with Arya greeting his fans as he walked towards the cockpit speaking to his fans.

As he reached outside the cockpit, Arya Babbar asked the pilot, "Ji sir bataiyye (Yes sir tell me)." The pilot asked him, "Did you crack a joke on us? No na?" Arya replied, "Joke? I was cracking a joke with my friend." The pilot then said that he heard, "Ye kya chalayega (How will he fly)?" Denying the comment, Arya replied that he had said, "Bhai ye abhi aaye hai (Did he come now)?"

The argument heated up with Arya asking if there was a problem with the joke and the pilot replying, "Ya, it doesn't sound good." Arya then asked, "Do you want to make your power come across like this?" The pilot responded, "No, not power." Arya also asked if he should get off the flight to which the pilot said no. The actor then asked if the pilot has a problem, he should come to Arya's seat and talk to him and added, "This is not gonna go down easy. Honestly speaking, this is not gonna go down easy."

As the pilot extended his hands, Arya said, "I don't wish to handshake with you. You wish to show your power and you want me to get up from my seat and come over here and talk to you when you have a problem."

Arya left the area saying he will 'crack as many jokes' as he wants as it was a personal joke with his friend. Arya captioned the post, "Sensitive Pilot. @g8.goair @gofirstairways Go Air fines people if they laugh."

Later, Arya told Times Of India, "That's maybe what the pilot heard. But I definitely didn't say 'Ye kya chalayega (How will he fly)?'. I simply turned around to my friend - who's an actor's son I don't want named - and said, 'Bhai, yeh bhi yahan hain (He's also there)?' which is tantamount to saying 'Ye bhi hamare saath hi ha aa rahen hai (He's also flying with us?)'. We reached the aircraft adjacent to each other which was a coincidence and don't you say things like these to your own self when such coincidences happen? I just happened to say it to my co-traveller. The pilot heard it wrong."

Arya added, "The air hostess came and inquired if I was the one who had cracked a joke on the pilot. She said that the pilot wanted to have a word with me. Initially, I wondered why I should go and told her if he could come and meet me as I hadn't cracked any joke. But I soon realised that she might have to face trouble and I didn't want to put the other passengers in any discomfort either. The rest you can see on my Instagram video."

