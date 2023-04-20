Daily brief: India on Bilawal Bhutto's visit for SCO meeting in Goa, and all the latest news

‘Not appropriate to…’: MEA on Bilawal Bhutto's participation in SCO meeting

After reports of Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari heading his country's delegate to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, the Union external affairs minister on Thursday said it will not be appropriate to focus on a particular member and said India, as the host, has been inviting all the SCO member states for the events that are underway. Read more

Post-retirement benefits for judges’ case: SC stays HC order to take U.P. govt secretaries into custody

A day after the Allahabad High Court ordered the state’s secretary finance Shahid Manzoor Abbas Rizvi and special secretary finance Saryu Prasad Mishra to be taken into custody, the Supreme Court on Thursday put a stay on the order. The apex court also ordered the release of the two secretaries in the case concerning post-retirement benefits for judges in Uttar Pradesh. Read more

Virat Kohli creates IPL history as Bangalore captain, smashes multiple records during RCB vs PBKS IPL 2023 match

Batting icon Virat Kohli was back at the helm when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squared off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match No.27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium on Thursday. Kohli, who earlier stepped down as RCB's captain, was reinstated as the leader of the Bangalore franchise for their IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings. Read more

Zeenat Aman looks like ‘James Bond heroine’ in stylish latest pics, fans says ‘no one looked better at 70’

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman treated her fans and friends online to her new photos. She recently collaborated with the brand, Misho and turned their muse for a photoshoot. While she is promoting their new collection, fans cannot stop praising her beauty. Read more

24-year-old Bengaluru software engineer earning 58 lakh pens note on loneliness

Can money buy happiness? This is an age-old question which has prompted many a discussion. One such conversation was recently sparked by a note from a 24-year-old Bengaluru software engineer who wrote about being “overwhelmed” and “lonely” in their life despite earning 58 lakhs. Read more

Five healthy mouth fresheners to keep in your kitchen

Here are some healthy natural mouth fresheners to keep in your kitchen. Read more

