Daily brief: India provided 8 lines of credit worth $1.85 bn to Sri Lanka in past 10 years and all the latest news

India provided 8 lines of credit worth $1.85 bn to Sri Lanka in past 10 years

India has extended eight lines of credit worth $1.85 billion to Sri Lanka over the past 10 years to boost development in sectors such as railways, infrastructure, defence, renewable energy, petroleum and fertilisers, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. Read More

Droupadi Murmu to take oath as 15th President on July 25. Check full itinerary

Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India on July 25, i.e Sunday at 10:14 am. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the swearing-in of India's first tribal woman president. Read More

Shikhar Dhawan-led India match Sri Lanka's uncanny world record in 1st ODI vs West Indies

When Shikhar Dhawan walked out for the toss ahead of the series-opening first ODI against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, he became the seventh Indian captain to lead the side this year. Read More

Ajay Devgn reacts to winning National Film Award for Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: 'I'm elated'

The winners of 68th National Film Awards were announced on Friday and actor Ajay Devgn was among the big winners on the occasion. Read More

Common long Covid symptoms in vaccinated people that you should know

Covid vaccination is known to provide protection against severe symptoms of Covid-19 and hospitalisation, but does it help easing long Covid symptoms too? Read More

