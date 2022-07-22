Ajay Devgn reacts to winning National Film Award for Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: 'I'm elated'

The winners of 68th National Film Awards were announced on Friday and actor Ajay Devgn was among the big winners on the occasion. The actor won his third National Award for best actor for his performance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film, which he produced himself, also won the award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment. Ajay reacted to the double triumph, saying he was ‘elated’. Also read: National Film Awards 2022: Soorarai Pottru and Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior win big

Ajay shared the best actor award with Suriya, who was also adjudged the best actor for his performance in the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. Ajay has previously won the National Award for best actor twice – for Zakhm in 1998 and for The Legend of Bhagat Singh in 2002. In a statement, the actor said, “I’m elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya, who won for Soorarai Pottru.”

The actor thanked his team and the audience, as well as his family. “I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents and the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners,” he said.

Ajay also responded to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior winning the best popular film award, earning him his win National Award as a producer. “As the producer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, it gives me immense joy to receive an honour at the 68th National Film Awards for the best film that has provided wholesome entertainment. Tanhaji was exactly that. It is a good story of friendship, loyalty, family values and sacrifice. It has strong national sentiments, super VFX and a holistic approach in entertainment. I must share the honour with my director Om Raut, my co-producers, T-Series and my co-actors. Most of all, I thank my creative team who has contributed handsomely to making this a blockbuster and now a National Award winner.”

Tanhaji, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Kajol, was directed by Om Raut and was based on the life and exploits of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, who was a commander in the army of Emperor Shivaji. The film was a box office success, earning ₹368 crore.

