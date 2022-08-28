Daily brief: Indian Army sets brisk pace for upgrading its mechanised infantry, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Night-fighting gear, anti-drone weapons: Army sets brisk pace for upgrading mechanised infantry

India’s mechanised infantry is on the threshold of a critical transformation with the army setting a brisk pace to equip its vital combat arm with a range of new indigenous capabilities ranging from futuristic vehicles, missile systems and night-fighting gear to loitering munitions, anti-drone weapons, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) platforms, officials tracking the army’s modernisation said on Sunday. Read more.

Watch: Stunning drone footage of Noida Supertech twin towers' demolition

Ending a nine-year-long legal battle, the Supertech twin towers in Uttar Pradesh's Noida crashed down within a span of nearly nine seconds after the use of explosives on Sunday. Read more.

'Big call. He is the future of Indian cricket': Gambhir slams Rohit and Co. for picking Karthik over Pant, Akram reacts

India captain Rohit Sharma rang in a surprise when he left Rishabh Pant out of the Playing XI in the Asia Cup 2022 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Read more.

High cholesterol: Easy Ayurvedic tips and home remedies to reduce cholesterol

High cholesterol levels can wreak havoc on your heart health and increase risk of heart attack and other cardiac ailments. Read more.

Vijay Deverakonda hopes ‘Virat Kohli will hit a half century at least’ as he attends INDvPAK match. See pics

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has reached Dubai to attend the Asia Cup INDvPAK match. Read more.

