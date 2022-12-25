Daily brief: Jairam Ramesh alleges IB quizzing people who met Rahul Gandhi, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Jairam Ramesh's big charge: 'IB quizzing people who met Rahul Gandhi on yatra'

A day after Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi and finished the first leg, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed 'IB' has been interrogating people who have interacted with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. "The spookes have been asking all sorts of questions and also wanting copies of memoranda submitted to him. There's nothing secretive about the yatra but clearly Modi and Shah are rattled," the Congress leader said. Read more

How Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', ex-guerrilla chief, became Nepal's new PM

Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, once a fierce Maoist guerrilla who led a decade-long insurgency against Hindu monarchy, was on Sunday appointed Nepal's new prime minister for a third time, with the backing of 169 members of the Parliament. Read more

Watch: Babar Azam breaks silence on Ramiz Raja's sacking, Shahid Afridi's appointment as interim chief selector

Pakistan cricket has gone through a lot of changes over the last few days, since the humiliating Test series loss to England on home soil. After what was Pakistan's first ever whitewash at home in Tests, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja was sacked from his job while former captain Shahid Afridi was named as the interim chief selector of Pakistan's men's team. Read more

When Shah Rukh Khan said he felt like a 'stalker uncle' while saying this line to Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om

Actor Shah Rukh Khan had once said that he felt like a 'stalker uncle' while saying a line to actor Deepika Padukone in her debut film Om Shanti Om (2007). Shah Rukh, Deepika, and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan appeared as guests in the second season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan in 2007. Read more

Malaika Arora’s yoga trainer shares tips to combat shoulder pain | Watch

Shoulder pain can be very difficult to manage at times. Especially with the work from home culture making its way in our life and lifestyle, a huge change has been initiated in the way we move, work and exercise. Since coronavirus trapped the world a few years back, we have been forced to move into another lifestyle, which is way different from the one we lived in the pre-covid era. Read more

