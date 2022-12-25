Watch: Babar Azam breaks silence on Ramiz Raja's sacking, Shahid Afridi's appointment as interim chief selector

Pakistan cricket has gone through a lot of changes over the last few days, since the humiliating Test series loss to England on home soil. After what was Pakistan's first ever whitewash at home in Tests, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja was sacked from his job while former captain Shahid Afridi was named as the interim chief selector of Pakistan's men's team. On the eve of the start of the New Zealand series at home, Pakistan captain Babar Azam broke his silence on the two big changes in the PCB.

Shortly after Pakistan's 0-3 loss to England in a Test series, Ramiz was sacked from his role as PCB chief. He had taken over the role from Ehsan Mani after he had stepped down in 2021. Najam Sethi was named as his interim replacement. "The cricket regime headed by Ramiz Raja is no more. The 2014 PCB constitution stands restored," Sethi, who previously served as the head of the PCB, said on Twitter.

PCB then witnessed another big change as Afridi was announced as the interim chairman of the men's national selection committee. Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum were named as the other members of the committee.

Speaking to the media a day after the two big announcements, Babar admitted that irrespective of what happens off the field, the focus of then players remains on cricket.

“In the last 3-4 days a lot of things has changed. I feel, as a professional, you do come across such situations. But our job is to give our efforts on the field and perform for the team to the best of our abilities. Those things are happening off the field and our focus on the Test series, on how to have a good start and perform well in all the matches. In the last series we could not perform well as they committed small errors, but we will be looking to rectify those mistakes,” he said.

The Afridi-led committee, whihc took over the role from the Mohammad Wasim-led panel, has only been named for the home series against New Zealand which includes two Tests and three ODIs.

