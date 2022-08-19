Daily brief: China says India should 'work together' for better relations, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘China, India should work together, not wear each other down’

China on Friday offered a muted reaction to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s comments that Sino-Indian relations are in an “extremely difficult phase” because of Beijing’s actions on the border with India, saying the two countries should provide each other “development opportunities”, instead of posing a threat to each other. Read more.

‘Nitish Kumar not a PM contender, but…’: JDU’s Lalan Singh

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) supremo Nitish Kumar is not a contender for the Opposition’s prime ministerial candidate, the party’s president Lalan Singh said on Friday. Read more.

Odisha: 10 primary school students critical after lightning strikes class

At least 10 students in a primary school in Deogarh district of Odisha were critically injured on Friday afternoon after they were struck by lightning amid hostile weather conditions on the eastern coast of India. Read more.

India women's squads for England T20Is, ODIs announced; Jhulan Goswami returns, Kiran Navgire earns maiden call-up

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the senior women's squad for the tour of England, that consists of three ODIs and as many T20Is. Read more.

Things that parents do wrong that can harm the child's mental health

Parenting can be difficult. But sometimes being around parents that are not good for our mental health, can be more difficult that it looks like. Read more.

Javed Akhtar is furious at decision to set Bilkis case convicts free: ‘Think! Some things are seriously wrong’

Javed Akhtar has reacted with furious words to Gujarat government's decision to release 11 convicts in the case relating to Bilkis Bano gang-rape and murder of her kin case during the 2002 riots in the state. Read more.

