Odisha: 10 primary school students critical after lightning strikes class

At least 10 students in a primary school in Deogarh district of Odisha were critically injured on Friday afternoon after they were struck by lightning amid hostile weather conditions on the eastern coast of India.

Officials said 17 students in Puturapasi primary school under the Tileibani block were in class when lightning struck, leaving at least 10 with severe burns. The impact of the lightning left a hole in the roof and the floor of the classroom cracked.

Deogarh district education officer Sachidanand Behera said it was raining heavily when lightning struck.

“We called an ambulance immediately and the 10 students were rushed to the district headquarters hospital. Four of the students are believed to be in critical condition as their limbs are not functioning properly,” Behera said.

All the injured children are from the third and fifth standard.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old farmer in Cuttack died after being hit by lightning when he was in his cropland. He was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the local primary health centre.