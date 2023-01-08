Daily brief: Locals vacate Joshimath after govt declares their houses ‘unsafe’; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Joshimath land subsidence: Locals vacate after govt declares their houses ‘unsafe’

With cracks widening due to land subsidence, residents in various wards of Joshimath town in Chamoli district began vacating their houses after the district administration issued a notice for vacation, declaring their houses “unsafe to stay in.” Read more

Ex-army chief Gen Kapoor, other veterans march with Rahul during Bharat Jodo

The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday saw the presence of former Chief of Army Staff General Deepak Kapoor and other veterans as it traversed through Haryana. Read more

‘To make meetings better in new year…’: Zoom announces 4 new features

Video communication service Zoom has announced its first new features of 2023. Read more

Suryakumar Yadav's million-dollar reaction to Kohli's Instagram story after century vs SL; here's what he replied

Suryakumar Yadav produced an incredible knock in the third and final T20I of the series against Sri Lanka, smashing an unbeaten 112 off just 51 deliveries in Rajkot. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans with a smile and folded hands, waves at them amid loud cheers at Jalsa. Watch

Actor Amitabh Bachchan maintained the Sunday tradition and greeted his fans outside Jalsa, one of his homes in Mumbai. Watch here

New Year travel alert: Top 12 international tourism destinations to explore in 2023

After Covid-19, the year 2022 saw a sharp rise in travel with many people rushing to visit their favourite places and the highlands and beaches continued to be a perennial favourite for family vacations as well as solo and corporate travellers, friend groups and couples. Read more

