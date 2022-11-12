Daily brief: Mehbooba Mufti calls Election Commission a ‘puppet’ of BJP, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Election Commission of India has become a puppet of BJP: Mehbooba Mufti

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday alleged that the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) has been subverted to a level that it has become a branch of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read more

Earthquake tremors felt across Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand, Nepal; 3rd time in a week

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Nepal, Delhi-NCR and Uttarakhand on Saturday evening, the National Center for Seismology said. Read more

‘I get 2-3 kilos of gaali… works as nutrition’: PM Modi on his secret to fitness

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said 'two-three kilos of gaali (abuses) I receive every day' is the reason why his busy schedule doesn't tire him out. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IPL announces first trade for 2023 season as Australia star joins Mumbai Indians from Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the first trade ahead of the 2023 season of the league, as Australia's Jason Behrendorff joins five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Read more

Karan Johar reveals Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release date, will have Jaya Bachchan in an 'undekha avatar'

Karan Johar has finally announced the release date of his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail