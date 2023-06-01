Daily brief: MP Lokayukta orders probe into damage of Mahakal Lok corridor statues; and all the latest news

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Jun 01, 2023 09:06 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amid Cong vs BJP over toppled Mahakal statues, MP Lokayukta decides to step in

Madhya Pradesh’s Lokayukta justice NK Gupta has ordered an investigation into the recent damage to six statues installed at the Mahakal Lok corridor project at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain due to gusty winds, people familiar with the matter. Read more

90-yr-old UP man gets life term in 42-yr-old mass murder case

A 90-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by the district and sessions court in Firozabad for his role in the killing of 10 people belonging to the dalit community 42 years ago. Nine other accused died during pendency of the case. Read more

How the wrinkles of the brain impact its function: Study

The shape of the brain and its wrinkles that contribute to the walnut appearance of the brain impacts the way it works. In a study titled 'Geometric constraints on human brain function,’ the researchers compared the two main components of the brain's structure – the outer folds of the cerebral cortex and the web of nerves that connect the significant regions of the cerebral cortex. Read more

BLACKPINK's Jisoo tests positive for Covid-19, to skip Japan concerts

BLACKPINK member Jisoo has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. The K-pop group's agency YG Entertainment announced the same on the fan community Weverse. Jisoo will not be a part of BLACKPINK's upcoming concerts in Japan. Read more

Five postures to straighten your back

A good posture plays a vital role in maintaining your health. Read more

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
investigation life term madhya pradesh agra
