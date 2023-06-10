Daily brief: Mumbai society, where chopped body parts of woman were found, being sanitised; and all the latest news

Mumbai housing society where remains of Saraswati were found being sanitised; foul smell persists Akashdeep Building at Mumbai's Mira Road where the remains of Saraswati Vaidya's roasted, cooked body parts were recovered was sanitised on Saturday as the foul smell persisted days after all the body parts were taken out and Saraswati's husband Manoj Sane was arrested on charges of killing her. The couple used to live at a 2BHK on the 7th floor. Read more Manoj Sane and Saraswati Vaidya moved to this Mira Road flat (left) in 2017.

Vin Diesel gives shoutout to Deepika Padukone, thanks her for bringing him to India

Looks like Vin Diesel is missing his former co-star Deepika Padukone this weekend. On Saturday, he took to Instagram to share a picture from their movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Read more

Watch: Shubman in total disbelief, enraged Rohit argues with umpire after Gill is controversially given out in WTC Final

Controversy erupted on Day 4 of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia, when Shubman Gill was adjudged out after what seemed to many as inconclusive evidence for a clean catch at slip by Cameron Green. Read more

Male infertility: Does supplemental protein have an impact on sperm count?

A healthy and balanced diet, including adequate protein intake, is generally important for overall reproductive health and sperm production requires an adequate supply of essential amino acids obtained from dietary protein sources but some studies suggest that high protein intake may increase oxidative stress in the body, which can have a negative impact on sperm quality. Read more

Mithila Palkar gives her special ‘cup song’ twist to Tere Hawaale

Remember Mithila Palkar’s Marathi cover of Anna Kendrick’s Cups using a plastic tumbler? Yes, the song that turned the now-famous actor into an overnight internet sensation. In a recent video, Palkar again showed her amazing ‘cup song’ skills while singing the song Tere Hawaale along with musician Abby V. They sang a beautiful rendition of the song and created accompanying music using two disposable cups. Read more

6 cricket players with best Yo-Yo performances

The Yo Yo test is a test to evaluate sportpersons' fitness. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON