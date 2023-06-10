Watch: Shubman in total disbelief, enraged Rohit argues with umpire after Gill is controversially given out in WTC Final

Controversy erupted on Day 4 of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia, when Shubman Gill was adjudged out after what seemed to many as inconclusive evidence for a clean catch at slip by Cameron Green. In the final over before Tea break, Gill edged the first delivery against Scott Boland and Green made an impressive dive towards his left to take the catch. In his follow-through, however, it seemed a part of the ball touched the ground and the on-field umpires referred the dismissal to third umpire Richard Kettleborough. Shubman Gill was controversially adjudged out during India's second innings in the WTC Final(Hotstar)

After going through multiple angles, Kettleborough eventually adjudged Gill out, much to the dismay of the batter as well as his opening partner and Indian captain, Rohit Sharma. While Gill shook his head in disbelief as he walked back towards the dressing room, Rohit argued with the umpire, seemingly asking for reasons Gill was given out.

Following the argument, Rohit also shook his head as the players departed towards the dressing room for Tea break.

Watch:

Rohit Sharma wasn't too happy with the decision, and let his frustration out as soon as it was displayed on the giant screen at the stadium.

Rohit further argued with the umpire after the dismissal as well.

The dismissal came as a major setback for India as both openers had made a positive start to the innings. Gill was batting on 18 off as many deliveries, while Rohit was unbeaten on 22 – smashing three fours and a six during his stay at the crease – in a 444-run chase at The Oval.

Interestingly, Boland had also dismissed Gill in the first innings; the Australian bowler outfoxed the opener with a peach of a delivery at the time. Gill opted to leave the ball that was pitched wide outside the off-stump, but it came into the right-hander with a sharp seam-movement and hit the middle-stump.

Earlier, Australia had declared their second innings on 270/8 after Alex Carey (66*) and Mitchell Starc (41) forged an important 93-run stand for the eighth wicket. Ravindra Jadeja, meanwhile, was the highest wicket-taker for India in the second innings, registering figures of 3/58 in 23 overs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON