Vin Diesel gives shoutout to Deepika Padukone, thanks her for bringing him to India

Looks like Vin Diesel is missing his former co-star Deepika Padukone this weekend. On Saturday, he took to Instagram to share a picture from their movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage. (Also read: When Vin Diesel called Deepika Padukone ‘the queen of the whole world’) Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone worked together in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage.

Vin's nostalgic post

Sharing their photo together, Vin wrote, “Spirit lead me… She brought me to India and I loved it. All love, always.” Deepika liked the photo. In the photo, Vin is seen shirtless, flaunting his physique and tattoos and Deepika is seen in a black outfit with her hair loose.

Fans' reactions

Fans reacted to the post with comments about Deepika. “How cute,” wrote one. “Wanna see you two together again,” commented another. A fan also speculated if it means another XXX is being planned. “Does this mean that you’re making another “xXx” movie and @deepikapadukone will be in it,” they asked.

About xXx Return of Xander Cage

xXx Return of Xander Cage is a 2017 action film. To promote it, Vin even came to India. At the premiere, he joined Deepika and other Indian celebrities. Deepika and Vin soon became friends after working together in the film.

In an essay meant to accompany Deepika’s inclusion in Time magazine’s most influential list of 2018, Vin Diesel had written, “When Deepika Padukone came in to read for one of the Fast and the Furious films, I knew instantly I was in the presence of someone very special. As soon as she entered the room, there was a synchronicity, a synergy, a chemistry—it promised great things to come. Her schedule didn’t work for that movie, but I never gave up. She was the first role we cast in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. She said, ‘I want to do this movie, but if I do, you have to come to India.’ Thank God I made that deal.”

xXx made $346 million worldwide. “I love her so much,” Diesel told CNN-News18. “We have so much natural chemistry together. All of my moments with her are beautiful... I loved every single moment... My love for her can’t be put in words... She’s so special. And I feel so blessed that I’m going to be a part of her introduction to the whole world. Because the next global superstar is coming from India.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON