Daily brief: NIA attaches properties of terror financing accused Zahoor Watali, and all the latest news

NIA attaches 17 properties of terror financing accused Zahoor Watali in case linked to Yasin Malik

The National Investigation Agency on Monday attached 17 properties belonging to Zahoor Ahmed Shah Watali, accused of financing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, in connection with a Hurriyat terror funding case in which Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) commander Yasin Malik is serving life imprisonment. Read more

CCTV video shows how tricolour was pulled down at Indian high commission in UK

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The National Investigation Agency has released the CCTV footage of the March 19 violent protest and attempt to vandalise the Indian high commission in London by pro-Khalistani supporters. Read more

Rishi Sunak unveils major plan for easy UK visas: 'For international talent…'

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak said that there’s a certain sense of “urgency and responsibility” to seize AI-driven tech opportunity to help Britain become the “best country in tech business” as he spoke at the London Tech Week 2023– UK’s biggest tech conference. Read more

Phases of anxious/avoidant trap in relationships

This is the non-win trap between a partner who is seeking connections, and a partner that is running away from growing real connections. This anxious/avoidant trap can be extremely draining for the partners. "Let's dive into the dreaded Anxious/Avoidant trap. Read more

Sonnalli Seygall cannot stop smiling in her mehendi pics, dances with husband Ashesh. See pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Sonnalli Seygall on Monday shared photos from her mehendi ceremony in Mumbai. She tied the knot with her boyfriend, hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani on June 7. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON