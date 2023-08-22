Daily brief: On Chandrayaan 3 landing, Mamata Banerjee's ‘ISRO belongs to India’ jibe and all the latest news

‘ISRO team belongs to India…not any political entity’: Mamata Banerjee on Chandrayaan 3

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called Chandrayaan 3 a “matter of pride for the entire nation”. However, she said that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) team belonged to India and its hard work came from scientists and not a political entity. Read more

Odisha DIG transferred after woman home guard loses legs in suicide attempt

The Odisha government on Tuesday transferred a deputy inspector general of police after a woman home guard working in his household accused his wife of mentally and physically torturing her, which forced her to attempt suicide on railway tracks that left her maimed by a speeding train. Read more

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story trailer: Gagan Dev Riar is revealed as the mastermind. Watch

The teaser of Scam 2003: The Telgi Story didn't reveal who plays the mastermind Abdul Karim Telgi in the thriller series. The trailer, dropped on Tuesday evening, reveals theatre actor Gagan Dev Riar will essay the protagonist in the follow-up to Hansal Mehta's successful 2020 show Scam 1992, that saw the breakthrough of Gujarati actor Pratik Gandhi. Read more

10 fastest women sprinters in 100m: Where does Sha'Carri Richardson stand after historic World Championships gold?

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson scripted a stunning comeback to win a gold medal in women’s 100 metres at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Richardson clocked 10.65 seconds to claim the gold medal. This is also the sixth-fastest run in the history of women’s 100m category. With a 10.72-second finish, Shericka Jackson won the silver, while Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce settled for the bronze after reaching the finishing line in 10.77 seconds. Read more

Raksha Bandhan 2023: From Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani, B-town divas' inspired ethnic looks for the perfect Rakhi outfit

The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan, a celebration of the special bond of love between brothers and sisters, is just around the corner. This year, it will be celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm on August 30 and 31. Read more

