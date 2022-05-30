Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Daily brief: One dead in Delhi rain, middle dome of Jama Masjid damaged, and all the latest news
india news

Daily brief: One dead in Delhi rain, middle dome of Jama Masjid damaged, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Uprooted trees and branches cover a street after a thunderstorm accompanied by rainfall, at KG Marg in New Delhi.(PTI)
Published on May 30, 2022 09:03 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Delhi rain: One dead, middle dome of iconic Jama Masjid damaged

A 50-year-old man from Delhi's Jama Masjid area died after a balcony fell over him following heavy rainfall and hailstorm in the national capital on Monday evening. Read more

Monkeypox won't turn into pandemic, but many unknowns: WHO

The World Health Organization’s top monkeypox expert said she doesn’t expect the hundreds of cases reported to date to turn into another pandemic, but acknowledged there are still many unknowns about the disease. Read more

Sidhu Moose Wala, Tupac Shakur. 5 rappers who were shot dead

Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday. Read more

'If there is any pain, it will be felt by MI fans': Jadeja on Hardik Pandya's success as captain; 'Mumbai made him'

Hardik Pandya's star turn as a captain has been one of the standout features of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Read more

Sonali Bendre reacts to rumours of acting in Jr NTR's next project, calls it fake news: 'This is sansanikhez'

Actor Sonali Bendre on Monday quashed rumours that she will be a part of Koratala Siva's next project featuring Jr NTR. Read more

Home interior decor tips: Types of indoor plants to detox air around

While being surrounded by plants, grass and freshness can be quite magical and rejuvenating, indoor plants or houseplants too create fresh and colourful interiors. Read more

 

