Delhi rain: One dead, middle dome of iconic Jama Masjid damaged
- Delhi rain: The middle dome finial of the Jama Masjid in Delhi suffered major damage in the heavy downpour and thunderstorm, causing injuries to two-three persons.
A 50-year-old man from Delhi's Jama Masjid area died after a balcony fell over him following heavy rainfall and hailstorm in the national capital on Monday evening. The Delhi Police said so far no foul play is suspected.
The middle dome finial of the Jama Masjid in Delhi also suffered major damage in the heavy downpour and thunderstorm, causing injuries to two-three persons. The canopy at Vijay Chowk was also toppled in the rain.
The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, said he would write to the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to bring down the damaged portion.
“Middle dome finial broke into three parts -- two fell down, one is still stuck. If not brought down and it falls, it'll damage the wall before it. I'm writing to the ASI DG to bring down the damaged portion,” Bukhari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The downpour, coupled with strong winds and hailstorm in some places damaged many cars, brought traffic to a grinding halt, left trees uprooted and led to power outages in various parts of Delhi and nearby areas. The rains also led to waterlogging in several areas of the capital. Flights also had to be diverted due to the weather conditions.
West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma's car was also damaged after branches of a tree fell on the vehicle parked at his official residence.
The Delhi Police said a family of three, including a child, had to be rescued from their car that got trapped under a tree following the hailstorm in the capital's Kabutar market area: Delhi Police
-
