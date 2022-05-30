8 flights diverted, traffic stalled as heavy rain and thunderstorm hit Delhi-NCR
Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) was hit by heavy rain and strong winds on Monday leading to uprooting of trees and damage to properties in several areas.
According to reports, eight flights had to be diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Dehradun due to bad weather in Delhi. Traffic was also affected in parts of the capital due to a hailstorm.
Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed several trees uprooted in the Bhai Vir Singh Marg as people and vehicles navigated their way through the heavy rain.
A similar scene was witnessed at Connaught Place where a car was trapped under an uprooted tree. The car was unoccupied and was in the parking lot, ANI further reported.
Trees were also uprooted at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Verma at Janpath Road. His car was badly damaged.
Another clip shared by the news agency showed a bus trapped under an uprooted tree affecting traffic near Sanchar Bhawan.
The rainfall that began early on Monday evening was coupled with strong winds at a speed of 50 km per hour.
A report by PTI said that several AC units at the Express Building on the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg broke away and were on the verge of falling.
Meanwhile, flight operators took to social media to inform passengers about the services being affected due to the weather.
“Raindrops and thunderstorms in #Delhi may impact our flight operations. Please keep enough travel time in hand to avoid any hassle. Keep a check on your flight status https://bit.ly/2EjJGGT. For any assistance, DM us on Twitter/Facebook,” IndiGo airlines tweeted.
“Due to bad weather in Delhi, Arrivals/Departures are likely to get impacted. Please visit http://airvistara.com or SMS UK<Flight no.> to 9289228888 to check the updated flight status. Thank you,” Vistara wrote on the microblogging site
Vistara earlier said that its Flight UK944 from Mumbai to Delhi was diverted due to bad weather in the national capital and was expected to arrive in Lucknow at 5.30 pm.
A day ago, both parts of Delhi and NCR witnessed light rainfall and thunderstorms.
