Daily brief: Pakistan grants visas to 2,942 Indian Sikhs for festive season, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 08:53 PM IST

A Sikh pilgrim crosses over to Pakistan to go to the Gurdwara Darbar Kartarpur Sahib in November 2021. (AFP File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Pakistan grants 2,942 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Nov 6-15 festive season

During their visit from November 6-15, the Indian pilgrims will travel to gurdwaras at Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. Read more

Mohammad Nabi steps down as Afghanistan captain after winless T20 World Cup campaign

Merely hours after Afghanistan's close defeat to Australia in their final group match of the T20 World Cup, Mohammad Nabi announced his decision to step down as the captain of the side. Read more

Bhagyashree’s husband undergoes ‘major’ surgery, actor shares update

Actor Bhagyashree posted a video updating fans about her husband Himalay Dassani’s recent shoulder surgery. He was admitted to a Mumbai hospital for the surgery which took almost 4.5 hours. Read more

Now, free subscription to Apple Music available for 4 months

Generally, free subscription is offered for up to 3 months. Now, users get an extra month by scanning a QR code on Shazam. Read more

Last lunar eclipse of 2022: When, where and how to watch Chandra Grahan in India

The last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years: Attention selenophiles, sky gazers and celestial body lovers! A reddish moon or Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse is slated to be visible in the night sky this month. Read more

