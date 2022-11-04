Now, free subscription to Apple Music available for 4 months

Apple Music from Apple Inc is a very popular music, video and audio streaming service. Generally, the company provides free Apple Music subscription to new users for up to 3 months. However, with Shazam, you get an extra month of free subscription.

How to get free Apple Music subscription for 4 month?

On its page, Shazam is running an offer. Here, by scanning a QR code, you get to use the streaming service for up to 4 months without any charge. Follow these steps:

(1.) On your Apple device, go to Shazam's page. Once there, you will see a QR code (for desktop) or redeem button (for smartphone).

(2.) Scan THE QR code or tap on the redeem code. Apple Music will open on your device.

(3.) You will be asked to verify your identity. For this, press the side button of your smartphone and confirm identity through Face ID.

(4.) Now, you can use the service for free for up to 4 months.

Things to note

According to reports, the offer is valid only for a limited time, and is working perfectly on Apple handsets. Also, to begin the trial, you will have to link the payment mode (for a chosen plan) to your Apple account. After 4 months, you can cancel the free trial if you do not want to pay for Music.

Plans in India

These plans are available in India: Voice ( ₹49 per month), Student ( ₹59 per month), Individual ( ₹99 per month), and Family ( ₹149 per month). Whichever plan you choose comes into effect after the expiry of the free use period.

