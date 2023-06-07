Daily brief: PM Modi to visit Egypt on way back from US; and all the latest news

On way back from US, PM Narendra Modi to make a long overdue visit to Egypt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Egypt this month, on his way back from a trip to the US, to take forward cooperation in areas ranging from security to renewable energy, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Read more

‘India fell into the trap…’: Ponting slams Rohit, Dravid for Ashwin-Jadeja call; pulls up Umesh, Shami in WTC final

Rohit Sharma and Ricky Ponting have not been on the same page in the lead-up to the World Test Championship final between India and Australia and that did not change one bit when play began on Day 1 at The Oval. A day after Rohit refused to read too much into Ponting's assertion of Australia having a slight edge because of the conditions, his decision to leave out premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to play an extra seamer was heavily criticised by the legendary Australia skipper. Read more

Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's ‘Sindhi no longer spoken in Pakistan’ comment: I beg to differ

Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha has reacted to a recent statement made by veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah, where he said that the Sindhi language was no longer spoken in Pakistan. She tweeted her reaction and opposed Naseeruddin's comment. Read more

What trying to control someone looks like

Often in relationships, we try to control or change a person to fit the idea of reality and future that we have created in our minds. However, this can be extremely toxic, for the person and the relationship. No matter how much of false narratives we create in our mind, we cannot control or change a person. Read more

Tips for college women who stay in hostels

Are you planning to live in a hostel for the first time? Here are some important tips for college students who stay in hostels. Read more

