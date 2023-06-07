Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha reacts to Naseeruddin Shah's ‘Sindhi no longer spoken in Pakistan’ comment: I beg to differ

Naseeruddin's comment on Sindhi language

During the recent promotions of the web series Taj: Divided By Blood Season 2, Naseeruddin talked about the various languages that are spoken in Pakistan. The actor claimed Sindhi is no longer spoken in Pakistan. He said, "They have Balochi, they have Bari, they have Siraiki and they have Pushto. Sindhi is, of course, no longer spoken in Pakistan.”

Mansha Pasha's reaction

Pakistani actor Mansha took to her Twitter to react to the comment made by Naseeruddin and wrote, “As a proud Sindhi who speaks the language within her household, I beg to differ.” Naseeruddin's comment has generated a lot of reactions where many users criticised the actor for making comments without knowing the truth.

More reactions

One user wrote, "Sindhi is official language of Sindh state of Pakistan and spoken by 3 crore Pakistanis at least." Another comment read, "Married in a proud Sindhi family where everyone speaks Sindhi, it’s a beautiful language, trying and hoping for my kids to learn the language too… I can only understand though." "Can someone tell him Sindh has Sindhi as a compulsory language? I’d also like to invite him to Karachi airport where there is more Sindhi being spoken than any other language including Urdu. Honestly, tired of Bollywood actors trying to sound knowledgeable abt Pak. Stay in your lanes pls and only talk abt your films ok tx bye," said another. "If nothing else, Bollywood folks deserve full marks for the "confidence" with which they speak about Pakistan having absolutely no clue! Kids in Sindh can't pass matriculation without writing a Sindhi exam. We have Sindhi TV, poetry, music, dramas, newspapers but no he knows more!" read another comment.

Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in the second season of Taj: Reign of Revenge. The series also starred Aditi Rao Hydari, Rahul Bose, Sandhya Mridul, and Zarina Wahab. It premiered on Zee5 on May 12, 2023.

